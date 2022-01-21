Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, January 21

The death has occurred of James (Shelly) Kelly

5 Minch's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Lizzie ,brother John, sisters Eileen and Rose.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Jimmy, Paddy and Paul, daughters Helen, Mary and Vivienne, sister Agnes, brother Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister in law May Kelly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Ginnetty

Leixlip, Kildare



James (Seamus) Ginnetty (Cedar Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Ex Leixlip Clothing Company) January 19th 2022, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Mark, Sharon and Annette. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Cathal and Scott, daughter-in-law Rosanne, grandchildren Sarah, Ciara, Rohan, Oisín, David and Matthew, sister Eleanor, brothers Michael, Anthony and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (21st January 2022) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (22nd January 2022) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Seamus’ Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Seamus’ Funeral Cortege will pass by St. Mary’s GAA Club and his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am approx for any friends and neighbours who would like to pay their respects.

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society. https://bhsociety.ie/.

The death has occurred of Brian Hogan

Harbour View, Naas, Kildare / Sutton, Dublin



Hogan, Brian, Harbour View, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Baldoyle Road, Sutton, Co. Dublin, January 14th 2022, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers Treacy and John, sister Clodagh, sisters-in-law Teresa and Angela, brother-in-law Vangelis, nephews Robert and Jack, niece Tanya, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Brian's Funeral Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Saturday at 11:40am for family and close friends. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Service can be viewed on Saturday at 11:40am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Marion Redmond

Blessington, Wicklow / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Marion Redmond, Carrig Glen, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ballymore Eustace – 17th January 2022 suddenly at Tallaght Hospital; Sadly missed by her loving partner Peter (Fisher), daughter Chelsea, son Peter, grandson C.J., parents Sally and George, brothers George and Dominic, sisters Annette, Aisling and Kathleen, son-in-law Christy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Marion rest in peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Friday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 1 o’c.

Marion requested that people who are attending the funeral wear an item of bright clothing.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

The death has occurred of Louise P. WALSH (née Fergus)

Naas, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin



WALSH, Louise P. (Sallins, Co. Kildare) 18th January 2022 (peacefully) at Orwell Private Nursing Home, Rathgar, in the presence of her son Joe. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Walsh (RIP 2018) and loving mother to Ann-Marie, Yvonne, James and Joseph. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Maria and Diana and grandchildren Alexandra, Theadora, Madlenka, Dorothy, Johnny and Edie and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place privately as per her family’s wishes.