Temporary water outage confirmed for Celbridge area next week by Kildare County Council

A temporary water outage has been confirmed for an area in Celbridge next week by Kildare County Council (KCC).
Essential works will be carried out on Tuesday, January 25 at 26 The Elms, Castletown Estate, Celbridge.
KCC added that supply to this estate including The Walled Gardens will be affected from 10am until 5pm.
