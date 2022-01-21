Temporary water outages in parts of Newbridge next week, Kildare County Council confirm

File Pic
Temporary water outages will take place that will affect certain parts of Newbridge next week, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC said in a statement: "Following a burst water main in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge further works will be carried out on Monday 24th January from 8am until 6pm, the following areas water supply will be disrupted while the works are being carried: Pairc Mhuire, Piercetown, The Maples, Weston, & Parts of Station Road."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.