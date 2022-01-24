Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 24

The death has occurred of Maureen Robinson (née Murphy)

9 St. Dominic's Park, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of Le Chéile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Wife of the late Jeremiah (Jer). Deeply regretted by her loving children Patricia, Geraldine, Patrick, John, Therese, Jerry, Martin and Joseph, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday the 24th January with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private Tuesday morning please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Anne Ward (née Dowling)

Usk Little, Colbinstown, Kildare



Surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of Tommy and mother of Anita, Jacqui, Jason and Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters in law, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Much loved Nanny of Jack, JJ, Dylan, Richie, Tommy, Thomas, Maisie, Daniel, Fionn and Aidan. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Maisie and brother Martin.

May Anne rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Patrick's family home (WAI N9DF) on Monday from 6.00pm with Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal by Leigh's funeral directors on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to Ss Mary & Laurence Church, Crookstown, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

The death has occurred of Bill (William) Bryan

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly



Bill passed away, unexpectedly, at home. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Brenda, sisters Anne, Mary & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Tommy & Seamus, nephews Conor & Mark, niece Alix, Brenda's children; Ciarán & Orán, family friend Sarah, Aunt Nan, relatives, neighbours & his wide circle of friends.

May Bill's Soul Rest in Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cousins (née Pentony)

Millrace, Kilcullen, Kildare / Grangebellew, Louth



Formerly of Brittas, Grangebellew, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Wife of the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving son Donal, daughters Michele, Jackie and Bronagh, sons-in-law, daughter in law, her nine much loved grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

A private funeral Mass will take place for family and close relatives. Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís".

The death has occurred of Lorcan Hassett

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare



Hassett, Lorcan, Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare, January 22nd 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Beloved husband of the late Winifred and father of the late Eileen, deeply regretted by his loving children Eamonn, Deirdre, Eoin and Úna, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Mike, Martin and Tony, his 7 grandchildren, brothers Eoin, Colm, Tadhg, Padraic and Ciaran, sisters Niamh and Éimir, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, devoted carers and friends.

Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nano Johnson (née Gannon)

Kilcock, Kildare / Perrystown, Dublin



Johnson (nee Gannon), Nano, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Perrystown, Dublin 12, January 21st 2022, peacefully in her 97th year in the loving care of the staff of the Woodlands Unit, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late Desmond and mother of the late Leo. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Clare, sons Kevin and Ciarán, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Derbhil, Trish and Mairéad, grandchildren Margaret, Fionnán, Luke, Thérèse, Alan, Aisling, Cillian, Emma, Caoimhe and Thomas, grandson-in-law Cathal, great-grandson Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam"

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.