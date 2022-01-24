Green light for €5m car showroom facility in Kilcullen

FILE PHOTO / pexels.com
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a car showroom with an estimated construction cost of over €5m in Kilcullen.
Bella Enterprises Limited trading as Dunleas of Kilcullen is planning the facility for the sale of cars and it will include entrance lobby, display area, offices and ancillary accommodation.
Workshops and service areas will be included a ground floor level.
Offices, parts storage and ancillary accommodation is planned at first floor level.
The designs include provision of signage, on-site parking for sale and display of vehicles and secure vehicle compound storage areas.
Members of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District last week agreed to a Material Contravention of the Kilcullen Local Area Plan to change the local zoning from industrial to retail to allow for motor sales.
The total site area is just over 1.5 hectares, according to the Construction Information Services database.
