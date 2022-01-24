Car overturns on Kildare/Dublin border today

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
Tallaght Fire Station were called to a roll-over road traffic collision off the Blessington Road today.
A patient was treated at the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade said fluids, oils and fuel are are a risk in a roll-over collision before a street can be opened to other road users.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.