Kildare County Council confirm temporary water supply issues in housing estate

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that water supply to a housing estate will be affected today.
The council confirmed that burst watermain repairs will take place between 9:30am until 1:30pm at the Nicholastown Estate in Kilcullen.
"Customers will experience low Pressure or loss of Supply," KCC added.
