Naas hospital
There were 16 patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital this morning.
One of these cases was in ICU.
In addition, there were three other admissions with suspected of having the virus and were awaiting test results.
Naas Hospital is outside the country's hospitals with the most Covid-19 patients which is topped by Galway University Hospital with 77 patients and Beaumont with 62.
There were no general beds or ICU beds available at Naas Hospital as of this morning.
