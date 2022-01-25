PHOTOS: Firefighters extinguish car fire on M50

The car on fire at the scene / DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A fire was extinguished earlier on the M50.
The incident happened on the northbound lane after Junction 12 Dundrum.
Firefighters from Rathfarnham and Donnybrook fire stations attended the scene.
A number of lanes were temporarily closed to allow firefighters safely fight the fire.
The vehicle was later removed from the scene by motorway services.
Traffic flows quickly returned to normal in the area.
