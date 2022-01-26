What's cooking?! Kildare householders warned after firefighters called when pot fills house with smoke

Firefighters with the pot which caused the smoke / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
A pot cooking on a stove filled a house with smoke and resulted in emergency services being called to a home.
Smoke alarms were triggered and Dublin Fire Brigade received a call from the alarm monitoring company about the incident.
A spokesperson said: "Firefighters discovered that unattended cooking was the cause of the alarm.
"The pot, and its contents, filled the house with smoke.
"This is a common, and avoidable, cause of kitchen fires.
"Never leave cooking unattended."
