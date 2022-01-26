L-driver tests positive for cocaine on the road between Naas and Ballymore Eustace in Kildare

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
An L-driver tested positive for cocaine on the Naas to Ballymore Eustace road.
A Naas Roads Policing Unit patrolling the R411 stopped the car after it's number plate showed up as having no insurance.
The driver was an Unaccompanied Learner and later tested positive at the roadside for cocaine.
The driver was arrested and the car was impounded.
Court proceedings will follow in coming days.
