Break-in at building site in Donadea in Kildare

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a premises in Donadea on Sunday last.
The incident took place between 5.30pm and 9pm.
A window was broken and a generator, con saw and angle grinder were taken.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Damage was caused to a window at the property and machinery was taken.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations ongoing."
