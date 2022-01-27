Council asked to provide water tap to maintain 1916 garden in Kildare estate

Fenview Heights, Milltown
Councillor Anne Connolly has asked that the Kildare Co Council put in place a tap to assist local Tidy Towns volunteers for the upkeep of the 1916 Memorial Garden at Fenview Heights in Milltown.
The issue was rasised at a recennt local municipal district meeting.
The Council said that the group will have to apply to Irish Water if they need a water connection for a tap.
The connection cost and ongoing cost associated with a tap would have to be met by the group.
A Council spokesperson added: "There is no scope within the Parks budget to meet these costs.
"A more practical and climate friendly solution may be to set up a water butt on some of the houses in the estate and use that to maintain the 1916 garden."
