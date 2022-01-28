Kildare resident wants designer coat back from Garda station, Naas District Court told

Naas courthouse
A woman enquired if she could get her designer coat worth €1,000 back from a Garda station.
Bernadette Legotaite, with an address at The Courtyard, Robert Street, Newbridge, made the request in Naas District Court on Thursday, January 27.
The 63-year-old is accused of causing damage to a car in Robert Street on December 3 last.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob assured the defendant that he would look into the matter for her, and added that if the coat doesn't form part of the trial, he will return it to her.
Judge Desmond Zaidan added that when the trial concludes, regardless of what the outcome is, she will be entitled to have her coat back.
The case was sent to June 16 for hearing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.