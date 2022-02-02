Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 2

The death has occurred of Tommy Blake

Kilcullen, Kildare



Tommy Blake, late of London & formerly McGarry's Lane, New Abbey, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Predeceased by his foster parents Mick and Katie Brady.

Deeply regretted by his foster brothers David McCool and Christy Holohan, also his good friend Gerry McGovern (Luton, England) and Co Leitrim and the Brady families.

"May Tommy Rest In Peace"

Removal on Saturday 5th February to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in New Abbey Cemetery via the Hideout Knockbounce and McGarry's Lane, where he spent his childhood.

Tommy's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip Dennehy

Stanhope Place, Athy, Kildare / Ballygunner, Waterford



Formerly Parish Priest of Athy, Co. Kildare and Clonsilla, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and loved by his sister Áine Costello, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friends and parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Hannah, his brother Michael, sisters Joan, Sheila, Maura, Evelyn and Patsy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday (1st February) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. House private from 4pm.

Removal at 5.45pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning .The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

Gordon, Susan, Templeogue, Dublin and Sallins, Kildare.

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 30th, in the arms of her loving family. Treasured wife of Ronan (Howard) and devoted mother to her beautiful and most beloved girls Emma and Eva, Susan will be forever loved and missed by her parents Mary and Christy, and her sister Lynda, mother and father-in-law Pat and Anne, sisters-in-law Sharon and Linda and brothers-in-law Adrian, Donacha and Colm. Susan is cherished dearly in so many hearts, by her nephews Daniel, Luke and Thomas, nieces Sadhbh, Fiadh and Caragh, Susan's grandmother Christina Gordon, aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, extended family and her many, many close friends and wider circle are all devastated by her sudden and untimely passing.

May She Rest Peacefully in the Arms of the Angels

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, February 1st, from 5pm to 7pm and on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 3pm to 5pm. The family respectfully request the house to be private outside of these times. Removal on Thursday morning, February 3rd 2022, for a funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of St Jude the Apostle, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery.







Messages of love and condolence for Susan's family can be shared below or sent in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, can be made in Susan's name to the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation, one of the charities Susan held dear and supported in her lifetime.









Susan's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link at 11am on Thursday morning:



https://churchmedia.tv/st- jude-the-apostle-templeogue/ embed

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McGrath (née Dooley)

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Loughbrown, Pollardstown, The Curragh and Tully East, Kildare Town. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Cathy (Katie), son in law Brian, granddaughters Rachel and Emma, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Sunday (6th February) with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Monday morning (7th Feb.) to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.