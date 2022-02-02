Kildare company shortlisted at the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards

Kildare company Manguard Plus (MP) has been shortlisted for an inaugural national award, it has been confirmed.

The security company is a finalist in the in the Professional Services section, in the first ever Guaranteed Irish Business Awards (GIBA) 2022, a highly prestigious award featuring companies all over the country.

A statement ahead of the GIBA said: "MCed by RTÉ’S Richard Curran, the first-ever business awards for Guaranteed Irish will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories."

MP is one of 50 overall finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries, and will compete with four other companies for the award.

Speaking on the announcement of the nomination, Managing Director of MP, Sean Hall, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be in the shortlist for this highly coveted award.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to the values that the new GIBA recognises such as job creation, valuable contribution to the Irish economy and dedication to ongoing community support."

He added: “This nomination is a real endorsement of the service MP provides and I would like to pay tribute to our incredibly hard working team across all sections of MP and our loyal and valued clients: together they have made us what we are."

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, also commented on the announcement, saying: "The calibre of entries for our first-ever awards was exceptional: the awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride."

"The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better."

Manguard Plus is the largest privately owned Irish security company in Ireland: it employs up to 1,000 people and is based in Newhall in Naas.

Further information about the GIBA can be found by clicking here.