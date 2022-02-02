Search

04 Feb 2022

Kildare Yarn Bombers reveal fundraiser campaign for animal shelter as part of Junefest 2022

File Pic: Kildare Yarn Bombers have become a staple of Junefest

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

02 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Yarn Bombers (KYB) have revealed its fundraiser campaign as part of Junefest 2022.

The group made the statement on its official Facebook page, explaining that they will be "yarn bombing" Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park in June... and this time it’s all about the animals.

KYB have encouraged teachers, community groups, and those who wish to donate wool to get in touch.

They added: "If you want to make something and don’t know where to start - watch this space.

"Over the next few weeks and months we’ll post ideas and ask for help with various projects."

KYB continued: "We’re delighted to be supporting the Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA), so this year we’re naming our woolly project ‘All Creatures Great And Small’... there is something for everyone."

Pic: Kildare Yarn Bombers, Facebook

In addition, KYB also have plans to pay tribute to Saint Brigid, by attempting to knit not only her, but also her legendary cloak too.

They explained: "The original cloak covered the whole of the Curragh. However we’re aiming for a smaller version, one that will cover a corner of the beautiful park."

"To start with, we’re looking for knitted (or crocheted) green squares - any shade is fine (measurements: 10 inch squares).

"Once you have your square made, drop it (or post it) into Theresa and Allison at Whyte's Fabrics on Cutlery Road, Newbridge."

"This is a great way to use up odd balls of wool from your stash... however, if you need green wool, we have free balls waiting for the first ten people through the door at Whytes Fabrics who use the code ‘Brigid’!" KYB added.

