Van seized by Kildare Gardaí after road tax expired for over two years

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedchecks near Naas recently when they detected a van speeding at 74kph in a 50kph zone.
The motorist was stopped and it was revealed that the tax on the vehicle had expired for 794 days or over two years.
In addition, there was no valid CVRT.
The van was seized and court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit detected an unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 155 Km/h in 120 zone on the M9.
The car was impounded and fines were issued as well as three penalty points.
Gardaí reiterated that learner drivers are prohibited from driving on motorways.
Kevin O'Callaghan awaits medical attention during the AFL Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo: SpStephen McCarth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.