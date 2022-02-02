Calling Kildare entrepreneurs: Nominations for 25th EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme now open

Nominations for 25th EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOTY) programme are now open.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established and international groups across all sectors from County Kildare are invited to submit their nominations between now and February 28, 2022.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY EOTY programme, commented: "The 25th anniversary of the programme is a fantastic milestone and it’s an excellent opportunity to pause, reflect on and celebrate the truly meaningful impact that a generation of entrepreneurs have made to business and life across the island of Ireland."

"What we have seen over the last two years in particular has cemented our belief that entrepreneurs are special: our alumni of over 560 entrepreneurs represent the very best of innovation, bravery and leadership, building world class businesses, creating employment and inspiring others to become change makers in their own right.

He continued: "We start this 25th year of the programme with optimism and a strong belief that the health of Irish entrepreneurship is stronger than ever.

"We are proud to continue to support entrepreneurs who are actively seeking to take their businesses to the next level and we are keen to hear from a broad array of nominees, across industries, age, gender, location and background.

"I am also personally very excited at the prospect of welcoming another cohort of tremendously talented entrepreneurs to this unique and incredibly supportive group."

The EOTY programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic and Northern Ireland. The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Established and International - with eight finalists chosen per category.

In addition, the programme’s inaugural EY Sustainability Award will also be presented to one of the finalists, and will recognise "the critical importance of innovation leadership in meeting our collective sustainability challenges."

This award will be presented to the finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.

Mr Wallace explained: "This award will recognise those entrepreneurs that are making a material difference in the critical area of environmental sustainability.

"Entrepreneurs have always found solutions to our most pressing challenges and the award will acclaim those whose core business ambition is to provide answers to our critically important environmental questions.

"I am delighted that the EOY programme now has an opportunity to shine a light on those who are innovating to protect our future," he added.

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising of former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

It has also been confirmed that Aimee Connolly, CEO of Sculpted by Aimee and winner of the 2021 Emerging EY EOTY category, will join the judging panel this year.

The EY EOTY programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

Anyone interested can find out more or complete an online nomination form at www.eoy.ie; those nominating someone else must do so with the entrepreneur’s consent.