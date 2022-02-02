Search

Ceremony to remember Curragh fireman who died 26 years ago today

The wreath laying ceremony in the Curragh Memorial Garden today

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

02 Feb 2022 1:40 PM

A ceremony was held today to remember a senior Curragh fireman who lost his life 26 years ago.

Sgt Dennis (Jack)Whelan, Station Officer of the Fire Service DFTC in the Curragh, tragically died in a vehicle collision while responding to a hoax 999 call. 

Today, a wreath laying ceremony took place at the Memorial Garden in the Curragh Camp to rembember Sgt Whelan.

In attendance were members of the Whelan family: Jack's wife Therese, his sister Margaret and his three sons, John, Ritchie and Dennis.

Also present was Col John Courtney (rtd) Fire Station Officer, Sgt Dan Whelan (rtd), the Fire Crew on the day.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam.

