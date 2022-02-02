Search

04 Feb 2022

Bus Eireann asking Kildare parents to apply for school transport for pupils for this coming September

school bus bus eireann

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

02 Feb 2022 3:29 PM

Bus Éireann is accepting new applications for primary and or post-primary pupils seeking school transport for the academic school year 2022/2023. 

This means that children starting school in 2022/23, or moving school including from primary to secondary school, or who are moving address, will need to register online before Friday 29 April 2022. No fees are payable at this point.

 School transport is a significant scheme operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education. Under the school transport scheme, Bus Éireann has been committed to providing vital school transport services for children nationwide since 1967. The scheme is the largest of its kind in Europe with more than 122,000 children availing of school transport services daily.  The Scheme is open to primary students living at least 3.2km from their nearest school, and to post-primary students living more than 4.8km from the nearest school.

 Again, the closing date for new applications is Friday 29 April 2022. Any application received after this date is deemed late and may mean no seat will be available. For further information of the school transport scheme, please visit - www.buseireann.ie/ schooltransport.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media