Kildare County Council release details for proposed residential development of 73 social housing units

Kildare County Council (KCC) has released details for a proposed residential development of 73 social housing units in the town of Athy.

The council said in a statement: "In accordance with provisions of Part XI of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended and Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended, notice is hereby given by KCC of a proposed development at this site of c. 2.43 ha at Fortbarrington Road, Ardrew, Athy, County Kildare."

"The proposed development comprises the construction of 73 social housing units to include:

54 no. houses (50 no. 2-storey and 4 no. bungalows, comprised of 4 no. 1-bed, 24 no. 2-bed, 20 no. 3-bed and 6 no. 4-bed) and 18 no. triplex apartments (3 storey comprised of 18 no. 1-bed) and 1 no 2-bed duplex apartment."

The council added that the proposal includes an estate community unit (104.2 sqm), a new access off Fortbarrington Road, on-street car parking (141 spaces), public and private open space, boundary treatments, new pedestrian and cycle connection to south, public lighting, site drainage works, internal road networks and footpath, ESB switchrooms/kiosks, landscaping, play area and all ancillary site services and development works above and below ground.

KCC continued: "The proposal has also undergone a preliminary examination under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, (and the relevant provisions of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended.

"The Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended) and the Planning Authority has concluded that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required.

"Where any person considers that the proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment, he or she may, at any time on or before Tuesday, March 1 2022, apply in accordance with the provisions of article 120 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended, to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have such effects."

"The proposed development has undergone Appropriate Assessment Screening under the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended.

"The Planning Authority has determined that a Natura Impact Statement is not required in this instance."

In addition, KCC has said that plans and particulars of the proposed development (Part 8 Ref No. P82022-03) may be inspected or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of KCC, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare (Public Display Area, Level 1) during its public opening hours during the period between Tuesday, February 1 2022 to Tuesday, March 1 2022.

Please note that an appointment may be necessary to access the building.

Bookings can be made online at http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineBookingSystem/.

Further information about the development can be found by clicking here.