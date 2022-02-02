PHOTOS: Shock and sadness at sudden death of beloved Midlands teacher

The town of Edenderry is in shock and mourning at the sudden death of Emily Seery who was a teacher in Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington.

The school announced her sudden death at the age of 34 on their social media page on Monday, January 31, sharing photographs of her time with them.

Ms Seery from Edenderry in Offaly had taught at the school for several years and played a great role in extracurricular events including being co-director of two school musicals.

The school has extended sympathies to her husband Vinny Rowe and their young son Louie.

"It was with huge shock and sadness the devastating news we heard this morning of Emily's passing. Always the ultimate professional who was passionate about her subjects and students.

"Pictures show memories of her french trips and musicals that she spent hours and hours producing wonderful showpieces, for the Portarlington community to enjoy.

"Sincere condolences to her husband Vinny, son and parents at this sad time. Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anam," they said.

Below: Emily (right) with the musical's cast and her colleagues at Coláiste Iosagain

Local community volunteer Ann Dunne also paid tribute to Emily.

"It was with great shock and sadness this morning that the staff, students & parents at Colaiste Iosagain opened to the news of the sudden death of one of their teachers.

"Emily Seery from Edenderry taught at the school for a number of years & was very popular with her students and colleagues. Deepest Sympathy to Emily's husband Vinny Rowe, her young son Louie, parents, extended family and friends. May Emily's gentle soul rest in peace," she said.

St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise described her as a lady.

"Our deepest condolences to Emily’s family and all the staff and students in Colaiste Iosagain. Emily was a lady and will be so greatly missed in your community and by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her," they said.