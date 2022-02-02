Kildare Gardaí investigating a burglary in which cash was taken

Garda Station lantern
Kildare Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Maynooth area on January 26 last.
It's believed a window was broken to gain entry and a sum of cash was taken.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday, 26th January, at a residence in the Hayfield area of Maynooth.
"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."
