Funds being raised for treatment for seriously-ill Newbridge woman

The family and friends of Newbridge native Karen Dempsey are urgently appealing for support to help raise up to €50,000 for potentially life-saving medical treatment.

Karen (54) is a mother to three children and grandmother to an adorable granddaughter.

She is also a carer for her youngest daughter who has long-term health issues and who relies on her.

Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma in May 2020, Karen had extensive surgery and has since been treated with several different sessions of chemotherapy.

Friends said these have caused many severe side effects and allergic reactions and alongside that the cancer has also spread.

In December 2021, Karen was also diagnosed with having the BRCA 1 gene, which can cause other aggressive cancers.

All Karen’s options for treatment in Ireland have run out — however she has identified a form of immunotherapy which it is hoped will save her life.

Friends said it is vital that money is raised for this treatment as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the fundraising campaign said: “Our aim in running this campaign is to raise sufficient funds to enable Karen receive DCT.

“Our goal is to raise €50,000. The cost of the DCT is €43,000, the remainder of the funds will be used to cover all ancillary costs, such as blood analysis, nutritional advice supplementation and other complimentary treatments, and the costs involved in Karen travelling to Spain if it is necessary for her to do so.



“We implore everyone who is touched by Karen’s plight to donate as much or as little as you can afford, every donation will help.

“We also request that everyone who reads this Gofundme page to forward it to all their family, friends and acquaintances, so that as many people as possible will have an opportunity to donate to our cause.

“Thank you for taking the time to listen and thank you in advance for any assistance you can give and for helping to save Karen.”

Donate to the campaign

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, see: www.gofundme.com/f/

savekarendempseymarsh.