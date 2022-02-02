Search

04 Feb 2022

LATEST: Kildare Gardaí arrest man and woman after suspected shotguns found on N7

Renovations to garda stations in Naas, Kilcock, Maynooth and Leixlip

Naas Garda Station

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 Feb 2022 10:44 PM

A man and a woman are being questioned at Naas Garda Station after an incident in which two suspected shotguns were confiscated on the N7 near Kill on Monday evening. 

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and in a follow-up operation a man in his 60s was arrested yesterday. 

Both are being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

In a related appeal, Gardaí are seeking any information on Toyota and Volvo cars travelling between Junction 12 of the M7 and Old Kilcullen on Monday night.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí have seized two shotguns and arrested two persons following an incident in County Kildare on the evening of Monday, 31st January, 2022.

"At approximately 10:30pm, uniform Gardaí on patrol on the N7 Northbound at Kill attempted to stop a vehicle for road traffic offences.  The vehicle was involved in a collision when it struck a pole and a barrier after exiting at Junction 5, N7 Northbound Exit. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

"A bag containing two suspected shotguns was recovered by Gardaí at the scene.

"Gardaí arrested the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her mid-40s, who is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

"These firearms have been identified as having been stolen in a recent burglary in the Eastern Region and have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis. The vehicle involved in this incident has been seized for technical examination.

"As a result of further investigations into this matter, Gardaí arrested a man in his early 60s on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022. He is also currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

"Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were travelling between the Curragh Roundabout Junction 12 and the Old Kilcullen area between 6:30pm and 10:30pm on Monday, 31st January, 2022, and observed any activity that drew their attention or observed the movements of a black Toyota Avensis (O7 CN registered) and/or a red Volvo 40 (07 D registered), to come forward. 

"Any road users travelling along this route at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who observed the movements of these vehicles are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media