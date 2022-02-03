Work to start soon on new dental premises in Newbridge, Co Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Works are due to start soon on converting a retail premises in Newbridge into a dental facility.
The estimated cost of the project on Cutlery Road is in the region of €100,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
The works are expected to take six months to complete.
Planning permission was granted last August for the change of use of the property.
A proposed new restaurant on Cutlery Road was approved by Kildare Co Council in December.
A planning application was submitted for the change of use of an existing retail unit close to the side entrance of Whitewater Shopping Centre.
