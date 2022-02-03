Appeal launched against €2m housing project in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
An appeal was lodged with an Bord Pleanála against Kildare County Council's decision to grant planning permission for a €2m development in Naas.
Approval was granted in December to Dublin-based Rathasker Developments Ltd to demolish an existing two storey building and stables on Rathasker Road.
The plans include the provision to build ten new homes.
An existing vehicle entrance will be constructed as well a new internal access road.
An appeal was lodged to An Bord Pleanála on January 26.
The estimated construction value of the project is €2m, according to the Construction Information Services database.
Kevin O'Callaghan awaits medical attention during the AFL Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo: SpStephen McCarth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.