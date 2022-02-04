Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 4

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) KELLY (née O'Neill)

Celbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Kelly (nee O’Neill) (Celbridge and formerly of Drimnagh) – Jan 30, 2022, (unexpectedly), at home, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of Nicky; Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Paddy, Harry and Terry, sisters May and Florrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at The Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside the Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 10.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barretstown Children’s Charity. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-celbridge

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Matt Leigh

2 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare, R14 F512



Predeceased by his brother Martin, grandchildren Leah-Kate and Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peris, son Jason, daughters Linda , Amanda, Jenny and Tecla, brothers Tommy, Jim and Paddy, sisters Esther and Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Jay, Demi-Rose, Jackson, M.J., Leigh, Hannah, Miceala, Freya, Ella, Noah, Sophie and Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Thursday (3rd February) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.45am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Matthew O'NEILL

Inchicore, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



O’NEILL Matthew (Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge and formerly of New Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8) January 27th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Sadly missed by his all his relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Service of remembrance will take place in Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip Dennehy

Stanhope Place, Athy, Kildare



Formerly Parish Priest of Athy, Co. Kildare and Clonsilla, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and loved by his sister Áine Costello, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friends and parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Hannah, his brother Michael, sisters Joan, Sheila, Maura, Evelyn and Patsy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday (1st February) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. House private from 4pm.

Removal at 5.45pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning .The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.