Pints to peaches! Kildare pub site to be converted into fruit and veg shop and café

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission has been granted for a Monasterevin pub premises to be converted into a greengrocers, café and tourist accommodation.
Approval has been given for the works on the site of Gahan's Tavern and the Manley Hopkins bar on the Main Street.
The project has an estimated construction value of €1.6m, according to the Building Information Ireland database.
Outbuildings will be demolished and Gahan's Tavern will be converted into a greengrocer shop.
The existing Manley Hopkins bar will be refurbished to provide dining rooms and toilets.
New buildings built to the rear will comprise a ground floor cafe, kitchen and toilets.
In addition, 14 short term tourist accommodation units will be constructed on the first and second floors.
A new open courtyard area and a new paved area with street furniture will connect to the existing carpark.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.