Man accused of scamming Royal Curragh Golf Club out of nearly €14,500

Naas courthouse
The Royal Curragh Golf Club (RCGC) was allegedly scammed out of €14,499.99 by a 20-year-old man, Naas District Court was told.
Tapiwanashe Chimimba, with an address at 1 Foxborough Lawn in Lucan, Dublin, is accused of defrauding the RCGC by posing as the Kill business The Buggyman via email on October 3, 2019.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that there was no garda objection to bail for the defendant.
Judge Desmond Zaidan ultimately refused jurisdiction due to the seriousness of the allegations, and sent the case forward for a trial by jury at the Circuit Court for June 23.
