Calls for electronic speed sign at Kildare road following traffic concerns

File Pic: Pikes Bridge
An electronic speed sign is being sought by councillors at the Pikes Bridge Road (L5053) due to concerns regarding the increased volume of traffic there.
The idea was suggested as part of a motion by Labour Cllr Angela Feeney at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 4, which was seconded by Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton.
In its report, Kildare County Council (KCC) said that the MD office "will arrange for a speed survey to be carried out at the site."
KCC added: "The results of this survey will determine if an electronic speed sign is warranted."
The council also confirmed that the MD office is working closely with An Garda Síochana in relation to the traffic present at this area.
