Search

05 Feb 2022

Calls for electronic speed sign at Kildare road following traffic concerns

Calls for electronic speed sign at Kildare road following traffic concerns

File Pic: Pikes Bridge

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

04 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An electronic speed sign is being sought by councillors at the Pikes Bridge Road (L5053) due to concerns regarding the increased volume of traffic there.

The idea was suggested as part of a motion by Labour Cllr Angela Feeney at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 4, which was seconded by Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton.

In its report, Kildare County Council (KCC) said that the MD office "will arrange for a speed survey to be carried out at the site."

KCC added: "The results of this survey will determine if an electronic speed sign is warranted."

The council also confirmed that the MD office is working closely with An Garda Síochana in relation to the traffic present at this area.

Car seized off the street in Naas town, Kildare

Appeal launched against €2m housing project in Kildare

Former parish priest of Athy in Kildare is laid to rest

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media