Arthritis Ireland's Kildare branch has returned for more outdoor walking & exercise for health
Arthritis Ireland's Kildare branch has returned for more outdoor walking & exercise for health events. The walks will now take place along the Grand Canal on Saturday mornings at 10:30am for one hour, the first of which will be on February 12.
The participants are invited to meet in the car park, bring water and wear comfortable weather appropriate clothing. Walkers are also advised to bring some money if they fancy a coffee with other participants afterwards.
This project is sponsored by HSE National lottery grant.
