05 Feb 2022

Kildare Leaving Cert student knocks man unconscious in Naas head butt incident - claim

Attack

Poplar Square, Naas

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

04 Feb 2022 7:04 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A Leaving Certificate student knocked a man unconscious by headbutting him, it was alleged at Naas District Court on February 2.

Brian Curran Storey, 18, whose address was given as 65 Cluain Aoibheann, Naas,  appeared in court.

The teenager is charged with assault causing harm

And Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that  he was satisfied that the allegation is not a minor one, meaning it is likely to be heard in the Circuit Court, which can impose stiffer penalties.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the incident occurred at Poplar Square, Naas, at around 1am on August 28 last. There was a verbal altercation and the injured party  was headbutted.

The court heard that the injured party was unconscious and regained consciousness.

He said the injured party was also kicked in the groin.

He said an ambulance was requested and the  injured was taken to hospital where an x-ray examination as well as a scan were conducted.

The court heard the defendant left the hospital after a number of hours.

The injured party sustained swelling and bruising to his face and a cut to his jaw.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the case to May 4.

