Search

07 Feb 2022

Kildare gardaí stop vehicle travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone

Kildare gardaí stop vehicle travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 10:09 AM

Kildare gardaí have said that they stopped a vehicle travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone.

According to the Twitter account Garda Traffic: "The Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N7 when they detected a car travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone during heavy rain fall.

"They were stopped and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

"Proceedings to follow," the account added.

Book review: The Kildare man who almost caught General Rommel during World War II

New book by historian James Durney uncovers WWII adventures of Naas sacristan Mickser Mahon

Kildare's The K Dolls rally together to beat Covid isolation

Niamh O'Donoghue chats to the founder of a Kildare women's Facebook group

PICTURES: Out & About at Shirley Valentine at the Moat Theatre, Naas, Co Kildare

Live theatre is back!

Motoring: Peugeot turns on the style with the new 208

Motoring review: The new Peugeot 208 has features usually reserved for much more expensive models

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media