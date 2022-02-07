Planning permission sought for new café in Kildare, documents show

Planning permission has been sought for new café in Northern Kildare.

Kildare County Council (KCC) documents show that Willow and Wild Cafe Limited, which was established in 2018, are pursuing permission to change of use of the existing ground floor retail unit to a café unit for the preparation of hot and cold foods for consumption both on and off the premises, operating seven days a week from 8am through to 6 pm at 77 Oaklawn in Leixlip.

It said: "The development will include a new kitchen layout, food wash and preparation area, toilets and new seating area to cater for maximum 28 people.

"The name of the business will change on the façade from "hutt" to "Willow & Wild", the existing timber façade structure will not change physically.

"The development will consist of external alterations including a new window to the side elevation and a new window to the rear elevation, all together with associated site works," it concluded.

The date received is listed as January 28 with a submission-by and due date of March 3 and March 24 respectively.