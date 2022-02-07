Search

07 Feb 2022

Planning permission sought for new café in Kildare, documents show

Planning permission sought for new café in Kildare, documents show

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission has been sought for new café in Northern Kildare.

Kildare County Council (KCC) documents show that Willow and Wild Cafe Limited, which was established in 2018, are pursuing permission to change of use of the existing ground floor retail unit to a café unit for the preparation of hot and cold foods for consumption both on and off the premises, operating seven days a week from 8am through to 6 pm at 77 Oaklawn in Leixlip.

It said: "The development will include a new kitchen layout, food wash and preparation area, toilets and new seating area to cater for maximum 28 people.

"The name of the business will change on the façade from "hutt" to "Willow & Wild", the existing timber façade structure will not change physically.

"The development will consist of external alterations including a new window to the side elevation and a new window to the rear elevation, all together with associated site works," it concluded.

The date received is listed as January 28 with a submission-by and due date of March 3 and March 24 respectively.

Kildare Senator blames 'out-of-touch' Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's approach to cost of living

Donegal ease past Kildare in Ballybofey

Donegal do the damage in opening half

Book review: The Kildare man who almost caught General Rommel during World War II

New book by historian James Durney uncovers WWII adventures of Naas sacristan Mickser Mahon

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media