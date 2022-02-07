Search

07 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Naas school is to be demolished and rebuilt as a two storey building

Project

BREAKING: Naas school is to be demolished and rebuilt as a two storey building

St Corban's Boys National School

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

07 Feb 2022 1:51 PM

A Naas school is to be knocked to the ground and rebuilt.

The  St Corban’s Boys National School, which opened in the 1950s, will be replaced with a new premises accommodating at least 16 classrooms.

A planning application has been received by Kildare County Council which proposes to demolish the existing school building and remove all existing temporary school buildings.

The plan is to build a new two storey school with 16 classrooms, three resource rooms, two staff offices, two base classrooms for a special needs unit and a central activities space.

The  planning application also proposes a new vehicle/pedestrian entrance  from Corban’s Lane and one  from Loch Bui.

There will also be two ball courts, a junior play area and a soft play area.

The school has about 500 pupils. 

Four years ago the Department of Education opted to refurbish and extend the building - rather than build a new facility.

