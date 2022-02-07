Search

07 Feb 2022

First ever female president of Newbridge Rotary Club set out vision for her role

First ever female president of Newbridge Rotary Club set out vision for her role

Sharon O'Carroll (right) with public relations chairperson Gerard McNally

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

07 Feb 2022 6:57 PM

The Rotary Club of Newbridge's first woman president in its 32-year history has set out her vision for her term. 
Local businessperson Sharon O’Carroll said: “I am proud to be a Rotarian and deeply honoured to be the first lady president of the Rotary Club of Newbridge."
Rotary, which was formed in Chicago over 100 years ago, currently has 1.2 million members in some 35,000 clubs throughout the world.
The club in Newbridge was formed 32 years ago.
Sharon, who runs Stepping Stones creche which is 27 years in business, said: “With members from all walks of life, Rotary unites people at home and abroad making lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries.
“We are a group of men and women who wish to make a real difference in our own community, whilst at the same time helping people in other parts of the world.
“We promote peace, understanding and respect.
“We were very active in our community during the Covid-19 lockdowns.”
During the pandemic, the Rotary Club delivered hot meals to those who were cocooning and also collected and delivered prescription medication from five local pharmacies to the elderly and vulnerable.
Members also distributed 112 gift hampers at Easter and Christmas.
Sharon added: “We were able to bring Santa to all Direct Provision centres where each child got a gift.”
The incoming president said she is fully aware of the time and energy that goes into the smooth running of the club and said she is ready to take on any challenges she may meet in her term as president.
“I hope that when we look back at my presidency that we will see a time of fellowship, friendship and plenty of laughter, while continuing with our outstanding work.
“I believe we are a strong club with great hearts and although small in number we can achieve so much!
“Our compassion and ability to open our hearts to those in need, combined with our time, talent and experience with those less fortunate is what causes Rotarians such as ourselves to do extraordinary things and this is what makes Rotary magical!
“As Rotarians we have a lot to be proud of.
We have made an impact not only in our own community, but throughout the world with such projects as Waterwells in Africa, the eradication of Polio, literacy aid….to mention but a few!”
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Rotary Club or would like more information, contact the Club through its website: www.therotaryclubof newbridge.org.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media