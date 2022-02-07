First ever female president of Newbridge Rotary Club set out vision for her role

The Rotary Club of Newbridge's first woman president in its 32-year history has set out her vision for her term.

Local businessperson Sharon O’Carroll said: “I am proud to be a Rotarian and deeply honoured to be the first lady president of the Rotary Club of Newbridge."

Rotary, which was formed in Chicago over 100 years ago, currently has 1.2 million members in some 35,000 clubs throughout the world.

The club in Newbridge was formed 32 years ago.

Sharon, who runs Stepping Stones creche which is 27 years in business, said: “With members from all walks of life, Rotary unites people at home and abroad making lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries.

“We are a group of men and women who wish to make a real difference in our own community, whilst at the same time helping people in other parts of the world.

“We promote peace, understanding and respect.

“We were very active in our community during the Covid-19 lockdowns.”

During the pandemic, the Rotary Club delivered hot meals to those who were cocooning and also collected and delivered prescription medication from five local pharmacies to the elderly and vulnerable.

Members also distributed 112 gift hampers at Easter and Christmas.

Sharon added: “We were able to bring Santa to all Direct Provision centres where each child got a gift.”

The incoming president said she is fully aware of the time and energy that goes into the smooth running of the club and said she is ready to take on any challenges she may meet in her term as president.

“I hope that when we look back at my presidency that we will see a time of fellowship, friendship and plenty of laughter, while continuing with our outstanding work.

“I believe we are a strong club with great hearts and although small in number we can achieve so much!

“Our compassion and ability to open our hearts to those in need, combined with our time, talent and experience with those less fortunate is what causes Rotarians such as ourselves to do extraordinary things and this is what makes Rotary magical!

“As Rotarians we have a lot to be proud of.

We have made an impact not only in our own community, but throughout the world with such projects as Waterwells in Africa, the eradication of Polio, literacy aid….to mention but a few!”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Rotary Club or would like more information, contact the Club through its website: www.therotaryclubof newbridge.org.