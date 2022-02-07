Kildare Town Educate Together NS announces partnership with Languages Connect programme

Kildare Town Educate Together NS (KTETNS) has announced a new partnership with the Languages Connect (LC) programme.

Almost 60 5th class pupils from the school are taking part in the new Primary Language Sampler starting next week.

KTETNS explained in a statement: "The sampler module is a means for raising awareness among pupils of the range of languages used by their peers, in their schools and community.

"Over 500 schools nationwide are taking part and offering modules in a range of modern foreign languages and Irish Sign Language.

"The module will introduce the pupils to Spanish and be taught over a 6-week period during the normal school timetable," KTETNS added.

Rosa Terrasa from the Leir Language School is delighted to be involved in sharing her language and experience with the pupils, while KTETNS' Principal Gerry Breslin said: "I appreciate the importance of languages as a life skill, an opportunity for the pupils to think in a different way and build opportunities for the future.

Tommy Cunningham, 5th Class teacher, Rosa Terrassa, Spanish teacher and Simone Doyle, 5th Class teacher

"With over 25 languages being used by the pupils and staff at our school, this module really helps to build awareness and celebrate the diversity within the school and community," he added.

The module is being rolled out over three terms, with the support of LC and PPLI (Post-Primary Languages Ireland), a unit of the Department of Education.

According to the school, a suite of resources has been produced, including lesson plans for teachers and tutors and ‘Language Passports’ for all participating pupils to show their family and friends.

Packs have been sent to participating schools to help support both the teaching and learning, but also awareness raising objectives of the module.

Further information regarding the modules, tutor expression of interest and supports are available at www.languagesconnect.ie/primary.

Languages Connect (LC) promotes the personal, social, professional and economic benefits of foreign language skills to principals, teachers, guidance counsellors, parents and students.

For further information relating to LC, check out www.languagesconnect.ie.