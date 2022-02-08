Footpath repair works for 15 days in Naas, Kildare County Council confirm

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that footpath repair and upgrade works will take place over 15 days at a junction in Naas.
The works will take place at Junction of Friary Road (L-4444) and Corban’s Lane (L-2999) in Naas, KCC said.
KCC explained: "Works will take place from Thursday February 10 to Friday February 25 2022 (Subject to weather conditions & Covid 19 restrictions)."
"Working hours each day from 8am to 6pm.
"Traffic Management will be in the form of Road Narrows."
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
