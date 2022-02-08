Popular Kildare clergyman set for new Dublin role

The Church of Ireland rector in Naas, Philp Heak, is departing County Kildare for pastures new.

Revd Heak has been appointed the new Rector of Howth in the Diocese of Dublin moving from his current role as Rector of Naas Union of Parishes in the Diocese of Meath and Kildare.

Philip was ordained a deacon in 1995 and was ordained a rector in 1996. He has served as Curate at St Mark’s, Lisburn and as Curate/Priest in Charge at St Nicholas’s, Galway.

A native of Tandragee, County Armagh, he was Diocesan Youth Officer in Cashel, Ferns and Ossory for six years before moving to Naas as Rector in 2006 where he has served ever since. and his appointment was announced in both parishes this morning.

He and wife Christabel Clifford, a teacher, leave with a heavy heart but he is looking forward to new challenges in north County Dublin.

“I have had a very happy sixteen years and seen some wonderful initiatives launched such as the family fun day and ecumenical initiatives and I have made a great many friends and I will miss all of that,” said Philip, who is aged 51 and married to Christabel Clifford, a primary school teacher.

He was nominated for the Howth ministry in time honoured Church of Ireland fashion by nominators at parochial and diocesan level, who effectively recommended him for the role.

“It was a hard decision because I have so many friends here.”

Nevertheless he’s looking forward to moving to a “wonderful part of the country” and the slightly different challenges ahead.

The congregation in Howth is slightly older and he will also put his interest in ecumenical affairs to practical use.

“I have an interest in multimedia and in Howth it is planned to have modern worship stalls which will bring technology to the church environment as well as the promotion of more recent hymns as part of church services alongside the much older hymns. The aim will be to make worship more accessible. Howth also has a strong community and there is a golf society and a bridge club.”

At the same time a number of new housing developments are being built there, giving the church an opportunity to reach out to residents.

Philip is well known locally for his interest in music and his countless performances.

Best known for playing at the Ronnie Wood sessions in Fletcher’s pub at North Main Street. Philip has also performed at many local venues including Hayden’s, Lawlor’s Hotel, McCormack’s and the Killashee Hotel.

“Music is a big passion for me”, he said and he has conducted uilleann pipes workshops at the St Corban’s Boys National School, Naas.

Among his priorities in ministry, Philip includes worship and liturgy, pastoral care, school, outreach, ecumenism, discipleship, music and arts and community involvement. Apart from the uilleann pipes his interests include traditional Irish music, photography, woodwork, audio recording, cookery and movies and art.

Philip succeeds Canon Kevin Brew who retired as Rector of Howth last year.

He takes up his new role on April 29.