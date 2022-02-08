Search

08 Feb 2022

Plant more trees in Kildare

Environment

Plant more trees in Kildare

File image

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Plant more trees.

That’s the message given to Kildare County Council by one of the councillors.

Cllr Noel Connolly told a meeting on January 31 that KCC should assess its land bank and plant trees on any “idle land” that’s suitable.

He said this would improve biodiversity and air purity and provide a “future revenue stream.”

Read more Kildare news

According to Cllr Connolly Ireland has the third worst level of tree planting in the EU, behind Malta and the Netherlands.

He cited the examples of places where the council might plant trees including a site on the Kildare Road in Rathangan.

He said this has been owned by KCC since 1911 and nothing has been done with it.

Cllr Seamie Moore said that a site near Johnstown, Naas, would also be suitable for tree planting.

However in a report KCC official Joe Boland said five sites had been identified, one in each of the five municipal districts and these are being assessed by Teagasc.

However he added that there are many sites where planting  may not be possible for a number of reasons including potential other land use and this has to be taken into account.

The meeting also heard that a dozen biodiversity plans have been adopted for towns and villages and these are being implemented.

The meeting also heard that no substantial land banks are available within the vicinity of motorways or roads.

Because the council must demonstrate a need for lands acquired through compulsory purchase order, there are no large land banks left unused.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media