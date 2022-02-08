Search

08 Feb 2022

How much money Kildare County Council spends depends on where you live - claim

Call for where money is being spent to be monitored

How much money Kildare County Council spends depends on where you live - claim

Cllr Joe Neville

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

There has been criticism of the amount of money spent by Kildare County Council in the north of the county.

Figures highlighted by Cllr Joe Neville suggest that much more is spent in the Athy area than the council’s Celbridge-Leixlip area, on a per capita basis.

Cllr Neville said that the Athy area receives the equivalent of €127 per person followed by Naas on €84.

He told the Kildare County Council meeting on January 31 that Celbridge-Leixlip gets the equivalent of €10 a head and is at the  bottom of the heap with Nedwbridge-Kildare receiving €23 and Clane-Maynooth on €32. These figures relate to the recreation programme spend over the period 2016-2020.

Read more Kildare news

The average spend across the county is €46 per person, he said and nothing has been spent on community and public realm projects in Celbridge-Leixlip.

Cllr Neville said there is no swimming pool in north Kildare and no green waste facility.

“We need to look internally at how we can do our business better,” said.

He wants KCC to use a “population scorecard” to monitor where capital spending is taking place within the county.

And “this will assist in an equitable and measurable distribution of capital spending that can be reviewed each year at budget time.”

In a report, KCC official Barbara Sweeney said many of the projects depend on funding from central government, which determines where the projects will be situated and these include housing and roads projects.

Ms Sweeney said that comparing capital programmes with each other is not always comparing like with like because major projects can cost more when they first appear and then less as time passes.

Cllr Noel Heavey said that more money needs to be spent in Kildare generally because “it’s a big county and we’re losing out.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media