PICTURES: Whitewater Fashion Fix - put a spring in your step with Goodmove from M&S

M&S welcomes the new range of Goodmove to their stores, featuring innovative sportswear and athleisure across womenswear, lingerie, menswear and kids.
The energetic and uplifting collection spans everything from practical outerwear for those on the go, stylish co-ords, matching ‘mini me’ leggings and performance wear for those looking to really enhance their workout.
The Goodmove range continues to offer contemporary styling with energetic in-house designed prints, sustainable fabrications and innovative technology to help you make the most of your workouts — however you decide to
move.
Free Click & Collect to the store is available online at marksandspencer.com.
Goodmove printed scoop neck crop top, €18; Goodmove printed leggings, €36
