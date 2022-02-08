Site for sale in Newbridge for only €15,000

The site in Newbridge / PHOTO: BIDX1
A narrow residential site is for sale in Newbridge.
The parcel of development land is in the Millfield Manor area of the town.
The property is for sale with a guide price of €15,000 at the BidX1 online auction on February 17.
The site is between two houses and forms part of Millfield Manor Estate which is convenient to amenities and transport links available in Newbridge town centre.
