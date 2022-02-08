'Her life mattered': Senator pays tribute to Kildare woman following 5 year anniversary of her death

A Senator paid tribute to a Kildare woman who passed away just over five years ago.

Maxine Maguire died by suicide on February 7, 2017 at 25 years of age.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said that the "life and death of Maxine Maguire mattered" while speaking to those in attendance in the Seanad today during Order of Business.

The late Maxine Maguire

The Newbridge representative also said that she taught Maxine in school when she was in Junior Infants, and emphasised the importance of early intervention and mental health treatment: "Her family pointed out that support and treatment for Maxine was better for her physical health, rather than her mental health."

"We have to be better as a nation when it comes to mental health," she added.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin (File Pic)

If you have been negatively affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by emailing Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123.

You can also visit pieta.ie or call its Freephone at 1800 247 247.