LATEST: 180 new homes to be available at discounted rents in Newbridge and Kildare town

A total of 180 new homes with reduced rents will be delivered for Newbridge and Kildare town in 2022, Government Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has announced.

The properties will be part of the new Cost Rental scheme which is aimed at middle income households who will get a 25% reduction on rent prices in the area.

Senator O’Loughlin said 140 homes will be delivered in Newbridge — 90 at The Paddocks off Station Road and 50 properties in Belin Woods off the Athgarvan Road.

In Kildare town, there will also be 40 homes in Walkers Gate, off the Green Road.

Senator O’Loughlin said she has been working closely with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on delivering more housing for South Kildare.

Applications will be managed through a third party, and to qualify you have to earn under €53,000 and not be receiving social housing supports.



Successful applicants will be decided by lottery, and this allows for all eligible parties to be assessed equally and fairly.

The initial tenancy term is six years, with an option for a longer-term extension.

Senator O’Loughlin added that the scheme is “offering long term forever homes, reducing the cost on the squeezed middle and offering solutions to local people.

“I am pleased to see that South Kildare will benefit and I will continue to work closely with Minister O’Brien to deliver as soon as possible.”

Senator O’Loughlin said she is ‘contacted day in and day out’ by concerned constituents who are struggling to find appropriate accommodation to rent or to buy, or by people who are living in uncertain rental circumstances.

More affordable for families

The Fianna Fail politician concluded: “Cost rental offers you a long-term, secure tenancy that is more affordable for families.

“Affordability is an issue for us in Kildare South, and I believe cost rental would be a good fit for us here.”