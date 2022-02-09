Footpath construction works to take place in Naas, Kildare over nine days

File Pic: Monread Road
Footpath construction works will take place in Naas over the course of nine days, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC said that the works will take place at Monread Road (at Globe Retail Park roundabout) from Wednesday February 9 to Friday February 18 2022 (Subject to weather conditions).
"Working hours each day from 09:00 – 17:00hrs," KCC said: "Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop and Go, Priority Give and Take."
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
Naas captain Brian Byrne kisses the cup after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final against Kilmoyley at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.