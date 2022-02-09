Search

09 Feb 2022

Footpath construction works to take place in Naas, Kildare over nine days

File Pic: Monread Road

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 10:02 AM

Footpath construction works will take place in Naas over the course of nine days, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC said that the works will take place at Monread Road (at Globe Retail Park roundabout) from Wednesday February 9 to Friday February 18 2022 (Subject to weather conditions).

"Working hours each day from 09:00 – 17:00hrs," KCC said: "Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop and Go, Priority Give and Take."

KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

