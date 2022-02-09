Search

09 Feb 2022

Kildare venue wins big at inaugural Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2022

Pic: Savemyday.ie

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

09 Feb 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare venue recently won big at the inaugural Irish Wedding Venue Awards (IWVA).

The news was announced by Dublin-based company SaveMyDay.ie, who said that the IWVA "showcase and celebrate the best Irish wedding venues and special places and spaces to say ‘I Do’ and host big or more intimate days."

"These awards recognise the top venues for their excellence, high quality, exceptional service and unique offerings that make those special days truly special," the company added.

The Abbey Wedding and Events Venue in Athy was among the list of winners, taking home the Best Historic Wedding Venue award.

The Abbey Wedding and Events Venue in Athy

Describing the venue, A spokesperson for Savemyday.ie said: "As one of Ireland’s newest wedding venues, The Abbey’s iconic period building has been lovingly restored into a beautiful and exclusive wedding venue which has an atmospheric and historic 18th Century Chapel with spectacular stained-glass windows and 170-year-old mosaic floor, a beautifully appointed open plan ballroom with incredible crystal chandeliers, 38 luxurious guest rooms, perfectly landscaped gardens and a private courtyard."

"The venue is exclusive to the couple for the duration of their wedding celebrations, so they can enjoy all of the incredible spaces on offer for themselves and their guests.

They added: "The 18th Century Chapel, which is open to all types of ceremonies, can host wedding ceremonies of up to 150 guests and the ballroom can cater for up to 250 guests for a lavish wedding banquet, while the Chapel can be transformed in the evenings into a spectacular unparalleled entertainment and party space."

Background

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase "unique, amazing and alternative" Irish venues available to hire for weddings.

Ian Menzies, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, explained: "At SaveMyDay.ie, we not only want to take the stress out of wedding planning for to-be-weds, but we also want to increase the visibility of beautiful and bespoke wedding venues and locations across Ireland that are otherwise hard to find through a Google search.

"We recognise the ever-growing trend in the industry for couples to discover special places and spaces that they can customise and create celebrations that reflect them and their personalities."

Categories

As selected by SaveMyDay.ie Judges, winners are crowned in the following 15 award categories:

Best Boutique Hotel Wedding Venue 2021 is The Dean, Dublin
Best Castle Wedding Wedding Venue 2021 is Clontarf Castle 
Best Ceremony Wedding Venue 2021 is Dublin City Hall
Best City Wedding Venue 2021 is The River Lee
Best Country House Wedding Venue 2021 is Dunowen House
Best Cultural Wedding Venue 2021 is MoLI, Museum of Literature Ireland
Best Eco Wedding Venue 2021 is The Wicklow Escape
Best Exclusive Wedding Venue 2021 is Mountain View 
Best Historic Wedding Venue 2021 is The Abbey Wedding & Events Venue
Best Intimate Wedding Venue 2021 is No.25 Fitzwilliam Place
Best Large Hotel Wedding Venue 2021 is Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny
Best Outdoor Wedding Venue 2021 is Ballintubbert Gardens & House
Best Restaurant Wedding Venue 2021 is 10 Bridge Street 
Best Waterside Wedding Venue 2021 is Jacks Coastguard Restaurant

In addition to these categories, all finalists were entered into the Best Reviewed Wedding Venue of The Year 2021 and the overall winner has been determined by the most positive reviews left on SaveMyDay.ie by venues’ couples.

The overall winner of the Best Reviewed Wedding Venue of The Year 2021 is the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork.

All finalists for all the award categories can be viewed on the SaveMyDay.ie blog by clicking here.

