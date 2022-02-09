Search

09 Feb 2022

Gardaí issue witness appeal for aggravated burglary on 72-year-old man Celbridge, Kildare

File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 12:29 PM

Gardaí in Kildare have issued a witness appeal for an aggravated burglary incident that took place in Celbridge.

The appeal read as follows: "Gardaí in Leixlip are appealing to the public for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which took place at a residential property in Adrass Lower, Celbridge, County Kildare last night Tuesday February 8, 2022."

"At approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday night a number of men gained entry into a lockup shed and were attempting to remove property from the shed. The male owner of the shed (72 years) disturbed these men and was assaulted.

"He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious but stable.

"A number of suspects left the scene on foot: one suspect left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property."

"In a follow up search, one youth (teenager) was arrested and was taken to Leixlip Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Any person who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Adrass Lower area last night is asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

"Any road users who were travelling in Adrass Lower between 9p.m. and 10p.m. and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

Gardaí added that investigations ongoing.

